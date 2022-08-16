School resource officer was at scene of quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE -- WJZ is learning exclusive new details about a quadruple shooting in Northeast Baltimore that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Our WJZ team has been working on this story since the early morning hours Sunday when the shooting took place in the 5500 block of Harford Road in Hamilton.

The frantic radio transmissions that started around 1:45 a.m. depicted the level of urgency.

"We need more units here, we need more medics," one first responder could be heard saying.

Another urged fellow first responders to cut off access to the street as emergency personnel tried to render aid and assist in the situation.

Another unidentified first responder said, "Advise the fire department that it looks like this might be a mass casualty event."

Police said a 40-year-old man died. A woman who was shot in the head is still in critical condition, but two other victims are expected to survive.

After asking a series of questions, WJZ has learned that at least one school resource officer was a witness to the shooting.

According to the president of the Baltimore school police union, that school resource officer took action to render aid. At this point, the officer is only a witness.

"There's various types of ways that a person can render aid, whether it's participating in CPR, crime scene, notification of police and personnel. There is a number of different ways a person can render aid," said Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, the president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police and president of Baltimore City School Police FOP. "I will say, in this case, the proper notifications were made to assist those who were injured on the scene."

Mayor Brandon Scott said violence intensifies on weekends for multiple reasons.

"We know on weekends this stuff is driven by personal conflict outside of the bars, personal beef, people being mad over petty things," he said. "What we have to do is we have to all be better."

Even though Baltimore police said they arrested more than 75 people over the weekend for various crimes, including aggravated assault, as of Tuesday, no one has been arrested for this quadruple shooting or any of the weekend murders.

The number for Crime Stoppers is 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Citizens can also call the homicide unit 410-396-2100. Tips can remain anonymous.