School Board: Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys to stay open

BALTIMORE – The Baltimore City School Board has voted to renew the charter for the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys.

The school board made the decision during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Edwin Advent, the president and chief executive officer of the school, has been fighting for weeks to keep its doors open.

The charter school fell short of one of its requirements during an annual review by the public school system.

Its shortcoming was in the area of operator capacity, Edwin Advent, the school's president and chief executive officer, told WJZ in a previous interview.

A report found that the school had operational difficulties spanning from missing paperwork to data entry errors.

WJZ learned that there were many letters of concern—some containing criticism—about the school's administrative work.

But the review showed that the school was doing well in terms of finance and governance, academic performance, culture, and climate.

Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelesis has urged the school board to renew the charter with conditions. Although her opinion is respected, Santelesis has no say in the school board's decision.