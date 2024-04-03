Scholarship efforts in works for children of Key Bridge collapse victims

BALTIMORE -- As the world continues to rally around the families of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse victims, the latest efforts are making sure they don't have to worry about higher education costs.

A nonprofit, as well as state lawmakers, are looking to offer scholarships for these children.

Early on, the Key Bridge victims were described as family men -- some having young children.

To ease these families' burden and ensure their children can pursue higher education, Kids' Chance of Maryland came forward to help.

"When this tragedy occurred, it seemed almost important that we reach out immediately," Andrea Ball, KCMD's executive director, said. "We just want to be able to hopefully ease that burden."

Ball said the scholarships are based on need and can go up to $12,000 a year.

"Any type of higher education that helps these kids reach their full potential or their dreams. It could be culinary school. It's really whatever they are wanting to pursue in life," Ball said.

A scholarship fund is also part of the Maryland Protecting Opportunities and Regional Trade Act, also known as the "PORT Act." It's an emergency relief bill that lawmakers are trying to pass by the end of this week.

But, as Senate President Bill Ferguson, from Baltimore, told WJZ this week, the support for the families doesn't end there.

"We're looking to make sure there aren't tax consequences for them," Ferguson said, wanting to make sure families can fully utilize all of the donations and other gifts they're receiving.

Ball said KCMD is still in the process of geting in touch with the victims' families.

"This tragedy has impacted our entire city, it's something we see and we're living every day. We're just really honored to be part of that larger mission," Ball said.

Scholarships from KCMD are specifically for children of construction workers who've been injured or killed on the job.