Salvage efforts like "Jenga" as crews aim to reopen main shipping channel by May

BALTIMORE - The main shipping channel that leads to the Port of Baltimore is expected to reopen by the end of May, according to a tentative timeline provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Thursday evening.

The USACE said this would restore port access to normal capacity.

But in the meantime, engineers aim to open a limited-access, deeper draft shipping passage that would be 280 feet wide and 35 feet deep within the next four weeks.

The USACE said this channel would allow for one-way traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore for barge container service and some vessels that transport automobiles and farm equipment.

The Port of Baltimore is the nation's largest for automobiles and farm equipment import-exports, according to Census data.

In response to outlining the timeline, Governor Wes Moore stated in part:

"This ambitions timeline proposed by the Army Corps of Engineers offers a level of clarity and certainty that Baltimore needs to hear so we can collectively plan for continue recovery efforts - related to both our economy and our infrastructure."

For now, crews are working around the clock, weather permitting, to continue clearing the channel.

Officials have previously noted that rain would not hamper salvage efforts, however, lightning and heavy winds would.

On Thursday, the USACE said devices were put on each beam, which measures how much force it may be holding or how much it's placing on another piece.

Compared to a game of Jenga, officials said this is in an effort to avoid additional injuries or deaths to crews.

"With every layer of wreckage that we take out of the water, we have to go back in and survey and assess and determine how the wreckage reacted in order to make sure the next lift will be just as safe," Col. Estee S. Pinchasin said.

Officials said conditions remain difficult for divers who are only able to work with arms-length visibility and a guide from an operator on the surface using specialized equipment to survey the mangled metal and concrete.

As salvage efforts continue, Governor Moore reminded everyone of the four top priorities, which includes bringing closure to the families of the six men who lost their lives making repairs to the Francis Scott Key Bridge during the overnight hours last Tuesday.

"We would stop at nothing to support these families and we will continue to stop at nothing to give these families the closure that they need and the closure that they deserve," Governor Moore said.