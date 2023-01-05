Watch CBS News
Local News

Police presence to be increased at Towson Town Center after recent disturbances involving minors

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police will increase its patrol presence around Towson Town Center this weekend in response to a disturbance involving a "large and unruly" crowd of minors in downtown Towson last weekend.

K-9 and aviation units were called in, and police had to close down part of Joppa Road between Virginia Avenue and York Road.  Police ended up making eight arrests. Seven of those arrested were juveniles.

Towson Town Center has a curfew. No unaccompanied minors are allowed on Friday and Saturday nights.  

Similar incidents have happened in the past. Last February, police arrested six juveniles following fights in the mall that spilled outside and injured officers and damaged property.   

"The Baltimore County Police Department would like to remind parents and youth that the mall closes at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday," Baltimore County police said. "The mall's Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program runs between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. on those days."

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 5, 2023 / 6:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.