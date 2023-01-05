Police presence to be increased at Towson Town Center after recent disturbances involving minors

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police will increase its patrol presence around Towson Town Center this weekend in response to a disturbance involving a "large and unruly" crowd of minors in downtown Towson last weekend.

K-9 and aviation units were called in, and police had to close down part of Joppa Road between Virginia Avenue and York Road. Police ended up making eight arrests. Seven of those arrested were juveniles.

Towson Town Center has a curfew. No unaccompanied minors are allowed on Friday and Saturday nights.

Similar incidents have happened in the past. Last February, police arrested six juveniles following fights in the mall that spilled outside and injured officers and damaged property.

"The Baltimore County Police Department would like to remind parents and youth that the mall closes at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday," Baltimore County police said. "The mall's Parental Guidance Required (PGR) program runs between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. on those days."