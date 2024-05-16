Royal Caribbean's Vision of the Seas will be first cruise to embark from Baltimore since Key Bridge collapse

Key Bridge collapse puts a hold on cruise ships through Port of Baltimore

Key Bridge collapse puts a hold on cruise ships through Port of Baltimore

Key Bridge collapse puts a hold on cruise ships through Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Royal Caribbean is getting ready to set sail out of the Port of Baltimore as the first cruise departure from the port since the March 26 Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The Port of Baltimore announced that the Vision of the Seas, owned by Royal Caribbean, will embark on a five-night voyage on May 25 from Baltimore to Bermuda.

"Baltimore is back," the Port of Baltimore posted on social media.

Get ready…Port of Baltimore is ready to cruise once again! @RoyalCaribbean's Vision of the Seas will depart on May 25 for a 5-night trip from Baltimore to Bermuda!



This marks the 1st cruise leaving Baltimore since the bridge incident. Baltimore is back! https://t.co/XEguEqqTOR pic.twitter.com/v7dLcDpLmA — Port of Baltimore (@portofbalt) May 15, 2024

The cargo ship Dali crashed into Baltimore's bridge in late March, killing six construction workers, halting access to and from the Port of Baltimore and knocking down the entire bridge.

The Port of Baltimore services cruise ships from Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian.

In April, a Carnival cruise ship was expected to return to Baltimore, but after the Key Bridge collapse, it ported in Norfolk, Virginia.

Regina Ali, a spokesperson for AAA, was on that Carnival ship when the cargo ship caused the bridge collapse.

"I'm looking and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, this is in Maryland and it was so surreal,'" Ali said.

Since then, cruise ships originally slated for Baltimore took off and returned in Norfolk.