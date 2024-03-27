Key Bridge collapse puts a hold on cruise ships through Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has put a halt on cruise voyages out of the Port of Baltimore.

Several construction workers remain missing after a cargo ship plunged into the bridge early Tuesday.

The impact is being felt by cruise lines porting in and out of Baltimore.

The Carnival cruise line's Legend, with more than 2,500 passengers, left Baltimore last Sunday on a seven-day trip to the Bahamas.

Their return trip will be redirected to Norfolk, Virginia, this weekend. Passengers will be given a bus ride back to their cars at the Port of Baltimore.

Ragina Ali, a spokesperson from AAA, recalls what would be her last time witnessing one of the state's most iconic landmarks. She was on the ship celebrating her husband's birthday.

"As we left we went under the Francis Scott Key Bridge, and pointed it out to our family members, beautiful," Ali said.

Rebekah Sanderson, a teacher who was excited to spend time off with her husband on a cruise ship, said the trip was going great before taking a dark turn.

"That's like part of the Baltimore experience, getting out of the Harbor, going under the bridge," Sanderson said. "It was a normal Carnival cruise until it wasn't."

Cruise travelers woke up Tuesday morning to the news that Baltimore's iconic bridge had collapsed.

"I'm looking and I'm like, 'Wait a minute, this is in Maryland and it was so surreal,'" Ali said.

With vessel traffic suspended throughout the local waterways, the cruise then notified passengers.

It will be a nearly five-hour drive added to Sanderson's already extensive road trip home to North Carolina.

"I want to ask Carnival, 'Is this the best that you can do, a shuttle bus that would more than double my time home?'" Sanderson asked.

AAA says it's already receiving an increase in calls.

They are recommending people reach out to their travel advisor, cruise and airline directly and inquire about insurance policies.

"We are staying in touch with our customers, anyone who has booked on anything," said Kelly Connor, from AAA. "Obviously, we want them to have the most exciting vacation ever."

"In the scheme of things its a minor inconvenience when you look at all that's in stakes here," Ali said.

Carnival says its next cruise leaving on Sunday will also set sail from Norfolk.

It's just one of three cruise lines typically departing from Baltimore, which also includes Royal Caribbean and Norwegian.

As the situation is fluid, it's important to check updates prior to departure.