Rossville Elementary third-grade teacher killed in White Marsh crash, school confirms

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County elementary school teacher was killed in a crash last Friday in White Marsh.

Rahmel Summerlin, 32, was a third-grade teacher at Rossville Elementary School in Rosedale, the school confirmed to WJZ.

A 2013 Infiniti G37x was traveling eastbound on White Marsh Boulevard while a 2008 Hyundai Tucson was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway approaching White Marsh Boulevard, according to authorities.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, identified by police as Summerlin, was attempting to turn left onto White Marsh Boulevard when his vehicle was struck by the Infiniti, police said.

Summerlin was pronounced dead at the site of the collision, according to authorities.

"This sad news was shared with our scholars in a supportive manner by their teacher in their classroom this morning," Rossville Elementary Principal Kevin Jennings Jr. wrote in a letter. "Mr. Summerlin was an active presence at Rossville."

Summerlin also taught first and third grade at Joppa View Elementary School. He was also one of the coaches of the basketball club.

"Members of our school community are deeply saddened by this unexpected and tragic news," Jennings said.

Officials said the Baltimore County Schools Traumatic Loss team visited Rossville Elementary School, and along with school counselors, provided counseling to students and staff.

"Students were provided with time for expressing their thoughts and feelings and we will continue to be sensitive to the needs of families in the days ahead," Jennings said.