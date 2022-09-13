Rosedale rattled after police shoot woman accused of hitting, dragging off-duty cop

BALTIMORE -- New surveillance video WJZ obtained shows what may be the suspect's car traveling along busy Philadelphia Road in Rosedale Saturday night with police not far behind.

A short time later, the video shows police blocking off the road as part of a massive response.

They said the suspect rammed into a police cruiser and another vehicle before at least one officer shot her about a block away at the intersection with Rosedale Avenue.

NEXT at 4 on @wjz: New surveillance video of a wild scene in Rosedale where police shot a woman who rammed into cars. She was fleeing officers after running over an off-duty cop. @wjz pic.twitter.com/hNzHFhLRjL — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 12, 2022

Late Monday, police released the names of the suspects arrested in the case: 30-year-old Alicia Page and 31-year-old Kelly Anthony.

Page, the driver, faces a first-degree attempted murder charge. She also faces assault, theft and malicious destruction of property charges. She remains hospitalized but in police custody.

Anthony faces a second-degree assault charge along with theft and obstructing and hindering.

She is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Both suspects are being held without bond.

Police have yet to release the names of the officers involved.

Jannie Wolfe lives just off Philadelphia Road. She has lived there for more than three decades.

"That's horrible. I can't even comprehend something like that happening, not only to the community if anybody was out, but also to the police officers," Wolfe said.

Police said the violent interaction was all caught on the officers' body-worn cameras. That video has yet to be released.

Officers did arrest a passenger in the suspect's car in Rosedale.

"The vehicle was stopped initially, and they were able to get the suspect out of the passenger seat and place her under arrest," Joy Lepola-Stewart, spokesperson for Baltimore County Police, said. "Shortly after she was out of the vehicle, that's when the driver began to just ram back and forth into the vehicles that were surrounding it."

Over the weekend, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to a witness who asked not to be named. She said she heard a single gunshot.

"I think [the officer] was really like, 'Stop! Warning! Come on, stop this!' It was nothing that was aggressive," the witness said. "I don't feel the officer was aggressive at all," the witness said. She also described the suspect as driving "like a bay out of hell."

Witness to Baltimore County police shooting said suspect drove 'like a bat out of hell' after being shot https://t.co/ypc0UZubKD @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 11, 2022

The chaotic scene began just after 8 p.m. Saturday near White Marsh Mall where police said the suspect struck and dragged an officer who was in uniform but off duty working security.

It ended peacefully at Johns Hopkins Hospital where the suspect surrendered.

"At that point our officers who were following behind the vehicle, took her into custody and that's when they rendered aid, and then they escorted her into the hospital," Lepola-Stewart told WJZ.

Lepola-Stewart said the suspect remained hospitalized Monday. The injuries to both the suspect and off-duty officer were not life-threatening.

The violence has rattled people along its path.

"I've always felt safe. Now, I don't feel as safe...Hopefully, it will never happen again," Wolfe said.