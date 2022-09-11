Witness to Baltimore County police shooting said suspect drove "like a bat out of hell" after being shot

BALTIMORE -- A violent encounter unfolded in Baltimore County Saturday night where police say a woman stuck and dragged an off-duty police officer who was in uniform working a secondary job near the White Marsh Mall.

After fleeing, police said the suspect rammed into cars, including a police cruiser, near Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale as police were attempting to make an arrest. That is when police said "at least one officer" opened fire and struck the woman.

An eyewitness to the portion of the incident that unfolded in Rosedale spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren and asked him not to identify her for security reasons.

The eyewitness said she heard a single gunshot.

"I think [the officer] was really like, 'Stop! Warning! Come on, stop this!' It was nothing that was aggressive," she said. "I don't feel the officer was aggressive at all."

The eyewitness said the police cruiser was struck on the passenger side and an SUV was struck while sitting at the stoplight.

"The SUV, I thought they were done for sure," the eyewitness said. "I thought they were smashed in there. They weren't going to be able to get out of there. That was very devastating to see. She was like a bat out of hell!"

Police said the woman then drove toward Johns Hopkins Hospital where the incident ended peacefully and they were able to render aid.

Police are not identifying the officers involved or identifying the suspect at this point.

Additionally, the Baltimore County Police Department has yet to reveal further details about what led to the officer being struck.

In Rosedale, officers managed to arrest another woman who was a passenger in the car.

The events that unfolded on Saturday night left the eyewitness rattled.

"Living here, you are in the county. You're supposed to be in a safe area when obviously you're really not," she said. "I have a 9-year-old son. I don't like this going on."