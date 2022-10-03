Watch CBS News
Sports

Rookie Adley Rutschman voted by media as 2022 Most Valuable Oriole

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore media voted rookie catcher Adley Rutschman as the 2022 Most Valuable Oriole.

The struggling Orioles got a boost when Rutschman was officially promoted to the Major Leagues in early June.

They went from last place in the American League East to competing for a playoff berth. And although they fell short, the Orioles will still have an above .500 record for the first time since 2016.

And the O's future looks bright, with Rutschman and rookie Gunnar Henderson.

Rutschman batted .254 with 13 home runs and 42 RBIs in 111 games. He also had a team-best 35 doubles.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 3, 2022 / 12:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.