Robbery, sexual assault under investigation in uptown Towson

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A reported armed robbery and sexual assault Thursday night is under investigation in uptown Towson, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded to the victims at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Alleghany Avenue and W. Joppa Road. 

The victims reported that an armed suspect confronted them as they were walking on Alleghany Avenue, and they were then robbed and sexually assaulted, police said. 

It is unclear how many victims there were, and no suspect description is available. 

No injuries were reported. 

The uptown Towson area is a popular nightlife destination full of bars and restaurants, close to Towson University. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police. 

First published on February 3, 2023 / 10:30 AM

