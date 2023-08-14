Road reopens in Westminster week after storm knocks down utility poles

BGE: Power restored to all gas and electric customers following Monday's storm

BALTIMORE -- Part of a highway in Westminster reopened Monday a week after a major storm knocked down over 30 utility poles last week, state highway officials said.

Last Monday's powerful storm brought heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and a tornado warning into Carroll County. Straight line winds tore down the poles, knocking out power to about 10,200 of those BGE customers in the area.

Maryland State Police said 33 adults and 14 children were rescued after 34 cars were trapped in the fallen powerlines. BGE worked to de-energize the powerlines so that they could evacuate.

Power was fully restored by Friday. There weren't any reported serious injuries during the storm.

"The damage that occurred during the storm was unprecedented in recent history and impacted several major roads in Westminster," State Highway Administrator William Pines said in a statement. "This is a testament to the collaboration between the State Highway Administration, Carroll County and the Maryland State Police to reopen MD 140 in the aftermath of the storm, especially BGE crews that worked around the clock to restore the electrical infrastructure and clear MD 140 of damaged equipment."