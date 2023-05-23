14-year-old girl accused of being mastermind behind attempted 'hit' on Prince George's school bus

Prosecutors say the mastermind of the alleged hit on a Prince George's County school bus was a 14-year-old girl.

The girl is being held in jail without bail or attempted murder charges. She is being tried as an adult.

Police said three masked suspects targeted a 14-year-old boy on May 1 and tried to shoot him three times on a school bus. However, the gun jammed each time.

Police called it an "attempted assassination."

Two of the three suspects who allegedly tried to kill the teen are in custody.

"We hear parents say, 'My child is a good child. They weren't involved. I can't believe it,'" said Prince George's State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "But believe it. It happens. Unfortunately, far too often in our communities, young people are making adult decisions thay have adult consequences."