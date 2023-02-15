Repairs in Baltimore County water main break complete, water service not yet resumed
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced the completion of repairs to a water main break in northern Baltimore County, Wednesday afternoon.
Water service will resume when all pipes are flushed, the DPW said.
The break led to a Boil Water Advisory after officials expressed concerns of water contamination due to the lowered water pressure. No contamination was found, however.
