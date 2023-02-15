Repairs in Baltimore County water main break complete, water service not yet resumed

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced the completion of repairs to a water main break in northern Baltimore County, Wednesday afternoon.

Water service will resume when all pipes are flushed, the DPW said.

UPDATE: As of 6:45 a.m. repairs to the 20’ inch water main were completed. Crews are on the scene flushing the pipe before water services can resume in the impacted areas.



When water services resume, residents, customers and businesses in the impacted areas will still remain — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) February 15, 2023

The break led to a Boil Water Advisory after officials expressed concerns of water contamination due to the lowered water pressure. No contamination was found, however.