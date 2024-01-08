Community leaders hope a revitalized Pimlico Race Course will revamp their neighborhoods

BALTIMORE - If a plan clears legislative hurdles, Pimlico Race Course and the Park Heights community would see major redevelopment with a renovated track, clubhouse, hotel and event center.

"This part of the city deserves amenities that just don't exist here," Del. Malcolm Ruff said.

Elected officials and community leaders representing Park Heights say Friday's report detailing Pimlico Race Course's future is decades in the making.

"This is definitely a sign of a step toward progress," said Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of Park Heights Renaissance.



An agreement in principle would transfer Pimlico's ownership from the Stronach Group to the state for major redevelopment.

The redevelopment would temporarily move the Preakness Stakes, horse racing's middle leg of the Triple Crown, 20 miles south to Laurel Park.

But it would ensure the race's long-term future at Pimlico.

"I think everyone I talk to wants the Preakness to stay here," Jiggetts said. "But, they want it under the conditions set forth by the community, as well."

Jiggetts says her main priority moving forward is for the community to continue to have a seat at the table.

The plan calls for Pimlico to be a year-round racing destination, with as many as 160 live racing days a year. The track only had 23 live race days in 2023.

"It's also exciting to know this will become a destination site all year round," said Elizabeth Wiseman, the Pimlico Redevelopment Compact Board co-chair.

The two options for the race track redevelopment hinge on one open question -- keep the current track orientation or rotate it?

That would make room for hundreds more horse stalls in barns along Belvedere Avenue.

Both options have close to $300 million price tags under the $400 million already approved.

"It's time we get what's due in this area, and this is one step towards that," said Bishop-elect Troy Randall, the chair of the Pimlico Redevelopment Community Advisory Board.

"What happens with this redevelopment should spur private development that should change the landscape of this business district and this community," Ruff added.

Horse racing itself has a $2 billion annual economic impact in Maryland.

Residents say redevelopment at the track will complement recent and current investments already in progress, like a new senior center and library nearby.

"It's my expectation that this community will thrive again as a result of this major development," Wiseman said.

Legislation is already being drafted with Wednesday marking the state of the General Assembly session.

There's an online community meeting set for Thursday morning.