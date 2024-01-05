New plan for Maryland horse racing focuses on revitalizing Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course

A new plan for reviving thoroughbred horse racing in Maryland would center the industry around a revitalized Pimlico Race Course in Park Heights that would be owned by a new state entity, WJZ media partner the Baltimore Banner reports.

That's the thrust of a pair of reports compiled over the last six months by a state authority charged with charting a future for an industry that has struggled to find success at run-down, privately owned tracks.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Friday morning that the state and Pimlico's current owner, the Stronach Group, have "reached the framework of an agreement in principle" that involves the company turning over the racetrack to the state to renovate, redevelop and run it. The track would be leased to new operators who would continue to be home of the Preakness Stakes race each May, as well as year-round racing and training.

During a three-year redevelopment phase, the Preakness would move to Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County, which currently hosts most of the state's thoroughbred racing dates.

At the end of redevelopment, Pimlico is envisioned to be an up-to-date track with a hotel, parking garage and other developments around it. The state would pay for the renovations to the track facility itself — using about $400 million in existing racing subsidies previously identified for the work — while private investors would handle the other improvements, Moore administration officials said.

Stronach would own the rights to the Preakness Stakes race itself, and lease those rights to the track operators. It's unclear what the cost would be for the state or the new operators to license the rights to the Preakness.

The long-term fate of Laurel Park would be up to the Stronach Group, as would the future of a shuttered Stronach-owned training center in Bowie. Officials for the Stronach Group could not be reached Friday morning.

The state would continue to look for a new location to house additional horse training, and three sites have been flagged as options: Bowie, Mitchell Farm in Harford County and Shamrock Farm in Carroll County. The state would have to find money to buy one of those properties, and turn it over to the new state racing entity.

The plans still need plenty of legal fine-tuning and would be subject to approval by the Maryland General Assembly because they involve state money and a state-regulated industry. State lawmakers approved a plan for improving Laurel and Pimlico in 2020, but that work never got off the ground due to a mix of pandemic delays, inflation and tax implications.

"The Stronach Group and the Maryland Jockey Club remain deeply committed to reinvigorating Thoroughbred racing in Maryland, and this framework agreement represents an important first step in that process," Stronach Group CEO Belinda Stronach said in a statement released by the governor's office.

Moore issued a statement thanking Stronach for "professionalism and good faith" in the negotiations.

By Pamela Wood, The Baltimore Banner