BALTIMORE - The heat rose to record levels Monday afternoon in Baltimore.

We hit 92 degrees, setting a record that stood for 50 years.

The previous record for heat on April 29 was 91 degrees in 1974.

RECORD HEAT IN BALTIMORE: We broke the old record high for the date of 91 degrees set back in 1974. Today we made it to 92 degrees. Today was also our first 90-degree day of the season. Tomorrow we'll be in the upper 80s. That's the last of the summery heat. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/KdyXlaxFgY — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 29, 2024

We also reached 90 degrees for the first time this year.

We're looking at another very warm to hot day on Tuesday. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.