Maryland Weather: Summer-like heat continues into Tuesday

BALTIMORE- After near record heat Monday, more summer-like temperatures are on the way Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

High temperatures reached 90-degrees in Baltimore Monday for the first time in 2024. While the heat has arrived, humidity levels aren't bad. This makes the heat more manageable. If you're going to be out and about this evening, plan for warm weather. Temperatures will start in the upper 80s and gradually fall into the 70s later this evening. The weather stays dry through tonight.

EVENING PLANNER: We're looking at a very warm evening ahead. We'll be dry all evening, so outdoor plans are fine. Stay hydrated though! The good news is humidity levels won't be high. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/YutpvOHxO3 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 29, 2024

Tonight's temperatures will be unseasonably mild. Overnight lows will only dip down into middle 60s. We'll see a mainly clear to party cloudy sky.

We're looking at another very warm to hot day on Tuesday. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Once again, areas along and near Chesapeake Bay will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers will develop late Tuesday into Wednesday. These showers will be scattered, so not every neighborhood will get wet. A few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected anywhere in Maryland Tuesday into Wednesday.

SCATTERED SHOWERS: We'll see a few showers Tuesday late in the day through Wednesday early in the afternoon. The storms should weaken by the time they reach here, so no severe weather expected. Not every neighborhood gets wet either, showers are scattered. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/tfNYoRvt4j — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 29, 2024

Thursday and Friday will be beautiful days with plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80.

A stalled front will bring us the chance of showers Friday night and continuing on and off through Sunday. While the entire time won't be raining, we will see a solid overcast and cooler temperatures. Some of the showers may have a few embedded thunderstorms with them, especially on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 60s. Highs on Sunday will come close to 70 degrees.

RAIN CHANCES NEXT 6 DAYS: Showers are likely Wednesday. More showers are likely Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be pretty comfortable in the 70s to near 80 for most of the workweek. We're down into the 60s for Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LPLSgkLwDz — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 29, 2024

Unsettled weather may continue into early next week with temperatures in the 70s.