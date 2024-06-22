Record-breaking heat fails to stop festivalgoers from attending day one of AFRAM

Record-breaking heat fails to stop festivalgoers from attending day one of AFRAM

Record-breaking heat fails to stop festivalgoers from attending day one of AFRAM

BALTIMORE -- The energy was high for day one of AFRAM, and so was the temperature.

There was record-breaking heat on Saturday and people found all kinds of ways to stay cool.

From umbrellas to ice packs to portable fans, and the fire department's cooling station, staying cool was the main priority for festivalgoers during the record-breaking heat on Saturday.

"The DJ told us that it's going to be hot and we're going to be sweating and we're doing just that by dancing and having a good time," Jae Ferguson, an AFRAM attendee, said.

With the city under a code red heat advisory, thousands of people did whatever they could to stay cool as Baltimore reached a record-breaking 101 degrees.

"I have a backpack full of water. They have a lot more stations for people to get cooled down. We've got the fire station right here and I saw a bus earlier with the AC running," Jorrell Mastherson, another AFRAM attendee said.

AFRAM organizers put precautions in place to keep people safe in the extreme heat like water distribution and cooling and misting stations throughout the park.

First responders were there to help anyone who got overheated or showed signs of heat exhaustion.

Festivalgoers say excitement over Saturday's headliner motivated them to tough it out.

"We're still out here," said King Relly, a Baltimorean. "You know Baltimore is going to show up and show out!"

"Everybody is excited about Busta Rhymes," Mastherson said enthusiastically.

And just as temperatures began to drop, Busta Rhymes brought the heat to the main stage.

If you're planning to come to AFRAM tomorrow it will be this hot again so, make sure you bring plenty of water and take plenty of breaks.