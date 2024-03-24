Ready for Baltimore: Orioles' Henderson, Rutschman hit home runs in final spring training game

Remembering former Orioles owner Peter Angelos, who died at the age of 94

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are packing up and heading north.

They wrapped up spring training with a boom, and an 8-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman both homered in their final spring training game, while Grayson Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings in his final tune-up.

The next time the Orioles face opposing pitching will be on Thursday in the season-opener against the Los Angeles Angels at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Henderson hit a solo home run in the first inning on Sunday and Rutschman blasted a three-run shot in the seventh inning. Jordan Westburg added two hits and two RBIs and Ryan O'Hearn contributed two hits and an RBI.

The Orioles finished spring training with a 23-6 record.

Now, they will try to defend their American League East title.

Corbin Burnes will start the Orioles' Opening Day, followed by Rodriguez.