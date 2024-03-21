Watch CBS News
Sports

Baltimore Orioles set starting rotation with a week until opening day

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Orioles sale to David Rubenstein approved by Maryland Stadium Authority
Orioles sale to David Rubenstein approved by Maryland Stadium Authority 02:44

The Baltimore Orioles announced their five-man pitching rotation to start the season, according to MASN's Roch Kubatko.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Grayson Rodriguez will be the No. 2 starter behind opening day starter Corbin Burnes, who will pitch against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28.

Rodriguez will start the Orioles second game, on March 30, against the Angels. 

Next in the rotation will be Tyler Wells, then Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin.

Kyle Bradish and John Means will open the season on the injured list, Hyde said.

Burnes, a former National League Cy Young winner, went 10-8 last season with a 3.39 ERA.

Rodriguez posted a 7-4 record with a 4.35 ERA in 2023.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 8:31 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.