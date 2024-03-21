Baltimore Orioles set starting rotation with a week until opening day

The Baltimore Orioles announced their five-man pitching rotation to start the season, according to MASN's Roch Kubatko.

Manager Brandon Hyde said Grayson Rodriguez will be the No. 2 starter behind opening day starter Corbin Burnes, who will pitch against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28.

Rodriguez will start the Orioles second game, on March 30, against the Angels.

Next in the rotation will be Tyler Wells, then Dean Kremer and Cole Irvin.

Kyle Bradish and John Means will open the season on the injured list, Hyde said.

Burnes, a former National League Cy Young winner, went 10-8 last season with a 3.39 ERA.

Rodriguez posted a 7-4 record with a 4.35 ERA in 2023.