Ravens win! Justice Hill scores two touchdowns as Ravens beat Texans, 25-9, in season opener

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens passed their first test.

Justice Hill scored two rushing touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins added a rushing score to lead the Ravens to a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in the season opener Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who signed his five-year contract extension in the offseason, threw an interception and lost a fumble.

The Ravens scored first on a Dobbins' 4-yard run. The Texans followed with two field goals.

Baltimore (1-0) led 7-6 at halftime before scoring 15 unanswered points in the third quarter.

According to reports by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it is feared that Dobbins may have torn his Achilles. He will have an MRI to confirm the injury.

Up next, the Ravens travel to defending AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals (0-1), who lost to Cleveland, 24-3, on Sunday.