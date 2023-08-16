Ravens tested by Commanders on first day of joint practices: 'It's a great challenge'

BALTIMORE - Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens got their first taste of competition against an opponent with a different uniform color.

The Ravens are hosting the Washington Commanders for two days of joint practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

The practices with the Commanders started Tuesday and will conclude Wednesday morning.

NFL coaches have said for years that joint practices can be better preparation than preseason games because the starters compete against their opposition in a controlled setting.

This Washington-Baltimore reunion brought out alumni, including Hall of Fame Coach Joe Gibbs, who led Washington to three Super Bowl titles, and WJZ's own Qadry Ismail, who was on the Ravens' first Super Bowl team.

Jackson took advantage of his first shot running Baltimore's new offense against a daunting Washington first-team defense.

The Ravens' sixth-year quarterback, and the rest of the first team, aren't expected to play much, if at all, in any of the preseason games.

So, these two days of joint practices with the Commanders can be significant work toward preparing for the regular season.

"It was wonderful. It was good to go against someone else instead of my teammates," Jackson said. "It was good to get out there with another team."

"Just going against someone different than our own defense, it's nice feeling just a different body that you haven't seen all camp," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said. "So, again, they have a lot of great players on defense and offensively. It's a great challenge for us this time of year to make sure that we can get better and better and take each day and just continue that growth mindset."

Competition heated up later in the practice session when a number of skirmishes broke out between the two teams.

Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace got into it with Washington's Emmanuel Forbes. Raven Devin Duvernay entered the fray and both teams convened.

"I think it was just hot outside. It was hot outside, it gets chirpy," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "But like I said, it gets really intense in these practices. We were all just discussing some stuff in that big huddle that was going on the field, and then I looked over to my offensive field and it looked like there were discussions about the weather tomorrow, as well. So, practices can always get chirpy, but I think it was really good that it didn't turn into a big, gigantic brawl. It got heated and then it kind of died down, which shows a lot of maturity on both teams."

"Tempers flare and I'm just competing," Forbes said.

Practicing against Jackson should benefit the Commanders, who had the NFL's third-ranked defense last year and similar expectations going into this season.

"Just being able to see him in the pocket and have awareness of him and just know that the D-line, we've got to rush as one, as a unit, and contain him and not be on our own mission," defensive tackle Daron Payne said. "We've got to all be together."

Washington's starting defense was not all together on the field, with edge rusher Chase Young not taking part in team drills after leaving the preseason opener Friday at Cleveland four snaps in because of a stinger. The Ohio State product was in full uniform and is expected to continue working through individual drills.

"Right now, we're just being smart with it," Rivera said.

The team also is trying to be smart with veteran, injury-prone tight end Logan Thomas, who continued to sit out because of a calf strain. Thomas has done some work on side fields, and Rivera said the 32-year-old also is doing some running on an underwater treadmill.

Even without Thomas, Washington's starting offense led by quarterback Sam Howell got some valuable snaps against Baltimore's top defenders. It was the first joint practice of receiver Terry McLaurin's career and something he found useful and enjoyable.

"It's fun going against a different team," McLaurin said. "You go against each other for so long, you kind of get familiar with your teammates. They get familiar with what you do. When you come out here against another team, it's good to have a measuring stick of how you've made it up until this point in camp."