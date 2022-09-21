Ravens sign LB Brandon Copeland, former Gilman star, to practice squad

BALTIMORE -- It's no secret the Baltimore Ravens defense needs help on the edge, and they could get it from a Carroll County native.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland, 31, has signed with the Ravens practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.

In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.

A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.

The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.

Following another practice squad stint with the Titans the following year, Copeland joined the Lions in 2015 and was on the active roster for all 16 games.

In 82 career games, at both inside and outside linebacker, Copeland has 158 tackles, 7 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 19 tackles for loss.

During a press conference Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Copeland is one that got away.

"I've always had to watch him play for other teams. He plays so hard, he's such a physical guy," Harbaugh said. "And to have a chance to bring him back now -- and hopefully [he'll] work his way in there -- is really good to see."

Harbaugh said Copeland was practicing punt coverage Wednesday and remembered the unique footwork the Ravens use.

Copeland is the grandson of Roy Hilton, a defensive end with the Baltimore Colts from 1965 to 1973, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Ravens were already pretty thin at outside linebacker before the loss of Steven Means, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Veteran Justin Houston and second-year player Odafe Oweh top the depth chart.