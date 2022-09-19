Ravens lose LB Steven Means with torn Achilles, Harbaugh says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Steven Means is out for the year after suffering a torn Achilles in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, taking depth away from the team's already-depleted pass rush.

Means, 32, played one snap in the 42-38 loss.

"Played well, great guy, and we appreciate him very much," head coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens added Means in June after he participated in the team's mandatory minicamp as a tryout.

He recorded one tackle in Baltimore's Week 1 game over the New York Jets.

In 2021, Means started 14 games as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, recording 43 tackles, two quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He did not have a sack.

As a member of the Falcons, Means played in 38 games, 29 of them starts.

Prior to joining Atlanta in 2018, he did not have a start and only played in 26 games, including one late in the 2014 season with the Ravens.

Veteran Justin Houston and second-year player Odafe Oweh top the depth chart for pass rush. Behind them, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is rehabbing a torn Achilles he suffered in the 2021 season finale, rookie David Ojabo is rehabbing a torn Achilles from his Michigan pro day, and Vince Biegel and Daelin Hayes are both on injured reserve.

The Ravens also placed rookie linebacker Josh Ross on injured reserve after he suffered a food injury. Ross played in 18 special teams snaps against the Dolpins.