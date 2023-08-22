Ravens put 24-game preseason win streak on line against Washington Commanders

BALTIMORE - The Ravens are putting their 24-game preseason win streak on the line Monday night down the road in Landover, Maryland.

Following two days of joint practices with the Washington Commanders, the teams played against each other at FedEx Field for the second of three preseason contests.

The Ravens haven't lost a preseason game in eight years, since a 20-19 loss in Atlanta on Sept. 3, 2015.

The Ravens got off to a quick start, taking a 7-0 lead on a 26-yard touchdown pass to rookie Zay Flowers on their opening possession. The Commanders followed with a field goal.

While the Ravens aren't expected to play most of their starters, the Commanders will have some starters play, including quarterback Sam Howell.

The Ravens are expected to play quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown for half a piece.

Several of the Ravens starters went through pre-game drills before watching the game from the sidelines.

FedEx Field was where running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in an exhibition game nearly two years to the day, one of many reasons why the Ravens don't use starters in these games.

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got his exercise in before the game.

Fellow wideout Rashod Bateman is also making an injury comeback. Bateman's return and Beckham's addition are part of a rebuilt Ravens' receiver group.

The receiver position is one of the most well-stocked on the team but there are a number of young players who are still fighting to earn roster spots, and to them, the preseason games are a possible proving ground.

For most, it's a long shot, but they have an ally in Beckham who offers his support for those fighting to make it.

"Each and every rep you take, this is your opportunity to make the team," Beckham said. "So, these young guys have come in, embraced the challenge, worked hard, tried their best to perfect their craft, and they're out there making plays. So, I love to see it. I'm always here [with] any advice [they] need or anything of that matter. I'm just happy for those guys. I'm happy when they score or catch a pass. So, it's all love in our room, for sure."

The Ravens play their final preseason game at Tampa Bay on Saturday. The season begins at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.