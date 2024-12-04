Former Ravens owner Art Modell again fails to advance in Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process

The Ravens have their bye week this week after a devastating loss to the Eagles

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell once again failed to advance as a contributor in the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection process.

Ralph Hay, an automobile dealer and the owner of the Canton Bulldogs from 1918-1922, was instead picked as a contributor finalist for possible selection this year, the hall of fame announced on Tuesday.

Modell was among nine contributor semifinalists for possible selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

Modell owned the Cleveland Browns from 1961 until 1995 and then the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2011. He was an influential figure in transformational broadcast deals between NFL and networks.

Modell owned teams that produced 28 winning seasons, 28 playoff games, two NFL Championships (1964 and 2000), three other appearances in NFL title contests (1965, 1968, and 1969), and four visits (1986, 1987, 1989, and 2000) to AFC Championships.

He was also influential in launching Monday Night Football, and he chaired the NFL's Television Committee for 31 years.

Modell died in 2012 at the age of 87.