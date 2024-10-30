Former Ravens owner Art Modell a semifinalist for possible enshrinement in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Meet the Ravens fan whose handmade looks are taking social media by storm

BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell is one of nine semifinalists for possible enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 as a contributor.

Members of the Contributor Blue-Ribbon Committee made their selections from a field of 25 in their most recent reduction vote. One finalist will be chosen on Nov. 12 for the full Selection Committee to consider for possible election with the new class of enshrinees.

Art Modell has been named among 9 Contributor semifinalists for 2025 enshrinement in the @ProFootballHOF. pic.twitter.com/7JWJea27NG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 30, 2024

The nine Semifinalists in the Contributor category this year are: K.S. "Bud" Adams, Ralph Hay, Frank "Bucko" Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Art Modell, Art Rooney Jr., Seymour Siwoff, Doug Williams and John Wooten.

"Our prayers and thoughts, keeping my fingers and toes crossed, for Art Modell," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "For Art and Pat Modell. It is richly deserved, in my opinion. I love that guy, love their family, what he's done to make this organization what it is. So, Art Modell for the Hall of Fame."

Modell owned the Cleveland Browns from 1961 until 1995 and then the Baltimore Ravens from 1996 to 2011. He was an influential figure in transformational broadcast deals between NFL and networks.

Modell owned teams that produced 28 winning seasons, 28 playoff games, two NFL Championships (1964 and 2000), three other appearances in NFL title contests (1965, 1968, and 1969), and four visits (1986, 1987, 1989, and 2000) to AFC Championships.

He was also influential in launching Monday Night Football, and he chaired the NFL's Television Committee for 31 years.

Modell died in 2012 at the age of 87.