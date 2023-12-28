Ravens not worried about hype, eyes only on Miami Dolphins

How will Keaton Mitchell's injury impact the Ravens' offense?

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens have the best record in the NFL.

After they annihilated the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday, Baltimore is now heralded as the No. 1 team in the league, the championship favorite, the top dogs, not the underdogs.

However, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson wants nothing to do with the hype. He prefers to lay low, away from the spotlight of high expectations.

The attention is something he can't control outside of the locker room, But, outside of the confines of Owings Mills, the Ravens are lauded as champions in the making, and the team most likely to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The Ravens (12-3) have been fueled by disrespect, and they would rather keep it that way, in no mood to accept those clamoring to jump on their bandwagon.

"I believe we've got a bunch of guys who've been doubted, a bunch of guys who've got things to prove – on our team – on both sides of the ball," Jackson said. "So, I believe, anytime we're the underdogs, we're going to always rise to the occasion. But we've got to stay locked in to do that."

Jackson says the Ravens are "locked in" as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins.

A Ravens win will clinch them the AFC's top seed and the AFC North title.