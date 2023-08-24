Ravens' legend Terrell Suggs to be inducted into Ring of Honor on Oct. 22

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, the Ravens announced on Thursday.

Suggs, who ranks eighth all-time with 139 career NFL sacks, will be honored during the Ravens' home game against the Detroit Lions on October 22.

Suggs was a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He played 16 seasons (2003-18) for Baltimore, and had 132.5 sacks and 37 forced fumbles with the franchise.

Suggs, a 2003 first-round pick out of Arizona State, was a member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl XLVII-winning team.

"You were a prime example of what it means to 'Play Like a Raven,'" said Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome. "For 16 seasons, it was a joy watching you perform in the purple and black. Through your leadership, dedication and dominance, you helped elevate our standard."

These are the former players already in the Ravens Ring of Honor:

2022 – G Marshal Yanda

2021 – DT Haloti Ngata

2019 – HC Brian Billick

2015 – S Ed Reed

2014 – TE Todd Heap

2013 – LB Ray Lewis

2012 – RB Jamal Lewis

2011 – K Matt Stover

2008 – T Jonathan Ogden

2006 – LB Peter Boulware

2004 – DE Michael McCrary

2003 – Owner Art Modell

2002 – Eight Baltimore Colts (All Pro Football Hall of Famers)

o QB Johnny Unitas, WR Raymond Berry, RB Lenny Moore, DT Art Donovan, DE Gino Marchetti, TE John Mackey, T Jim Parker & LB Ted Hendricks

2000 – RB Earnest Byner