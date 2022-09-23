Ravens formally announce Jason Pierre-Paul signing Friday

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens on Friday made the signing of veteran edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul official on Friday.

We have agreed to terms with Jason Pierre-Paul, pending the passing of a physical. pic.twitter.com/iJB0ypgpZK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2022

The one-year deal believed to be worth up to $5.5 million, which was reported Thursday, is pending a physical, the team said.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Pierre-Paul would be reporting to the team's facility after his daughter's birthday on Saturday.

He expects Pierre-Paul will be ready to play soon.

"He worked out, though, so we've got a pretty good idea that he looks good," Harbaugh said. "It's just going to be how he looks out there, really, at practice. As soon as he's ready, he wants to play. I know that. He's not coming in here to take a lot of time to get ramped up."

Coach Harbaugh on the plan for Jason Pierre-Paul: pic.twitter.com/Zzm5XyIVqW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2022

In 12 NFL seasons, Pierre-Paul has recorded 603 tackles, 164 quarterback hits and 122 tackles for loss. He sits 8 1/2 sacks shy of 100.

Once he reaches the field, Pierre-Paul will provide much-needed depth on the edge to go along with veteran Justin Houston and second-year rusher Odafe Oweh. Following Steven Means' season-ending injury against the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Malik Harrison is the only player listed behind those two on the team's depth chart.

Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in last seasons' season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, started the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Rookie David Ojabo, drafted in the 2nd round out of Michigan after suffering a torn Achilles during his pro day, is listed on the Non-Football Injury or Illness list for players who were hurt in non-NFL activities.

The Ravens are hoping both Bowser and Ojabo can return later in the year after they sit out the required four games.

Outside linebackers Vince Biegel and Daelin Hayes are on injured reserve and out for the season.