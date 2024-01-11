Ravens' Purple Friday Playoff Caravan to surprise students in Baltimore County, Harford County

Denise Koch has your Thursday afternoon news update (1/11/2024)

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' Purple Friday Playoff Caravan will be making stops at several elementary schools in Baltimore County and Harford County on Friday.

The caravan will consist of Ravens cheerleaders, the team's mascot, Poe, and members of the Marching Ravens, according to team staff.

They will celebrate the Baltimore Ravens securing the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed alongside staff members at surprise pep rallies.