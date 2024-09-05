Ravens fans unite for season opener against Chiefs, "It's a Big W We Need"

BALTIMORE -- The first Baltimore Ravens game of the season starts against whom it all came to a crushing end to earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That sent people over the roof," Michael Holt, a local Ravens fan said.

On Thursday fans watching from afar shared an optimistic outlook for the year ahead.

"We got the fever and the motivation," Holt said.

From Worthington's, a new bar on the block in Canton, it was easy to spot a sea of black and purple.

"I'm expecting a dog fight to be literal, it's going to be a tough game," Ed Mejia, another member of the Ravens Flock said.

While the clock counts down in the final quarter, fans hope this game sets the tone for the rest of the season.

"Stay focused, just stay focused, and let's win this game," Mejia said. "It's a big W. We need this"

The Bank is quiet now but come September 15, the Ravens will host their first home game of the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders.