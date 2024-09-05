Raven's fans looking forward to taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL season opener

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens football is back. The Ravens are on the road Thursday night for the first game of the 2025 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans who stayed in Charm City to watch the game are gearing up for the big night, hoping for a comeback in this AFC Championship rematch.

The Raven's Flock is feeling hopeful heading into the game against the Chiefs, who beat Baltimore by a touchdown at home on January 28. While this game is personal for fans, they say they are excited that football is back.

"I was on pins and needles for this game. I can't wait," Anthony Bass of Baltimore, who was wearing a Ray Lewis jersey, said. "I hope they win tonight. I hope they do a whole lot better than they did last year. It was heartbreaking."

This time the Ravens travel to Arrowhead to kick off the NFL season, but fans say the agony from last season only fuels their hope for this year.

"We're going to take it. We're going to. They won last. We're going to win this time. That's how we always are. We are good at coming back," Michelle McDaniel of Baltimore City said.

"I think we need to make a comeback from our loss to the Chiefs last year, especially at the end of the season. I think if we get started really strong, especially against the Chiefs, I think people will be so hyped up," Lauren Miller of Baltimore City said.

This inaugural game of the season puts a spotlight on Baltimore, something that fans say they are proud of.

"We get a bad rap for everything, but when it comes down to our sports, the Orioles and Ravens, we come together, strong, and stand firm," Larry Jackson of Baltimore City said.

Fans say they have their sights set on something even bigger this year.

"We can finally hush the doubters and show them what we really got," McDaniel added.

"Last year, they came close with no cigar, but this year, we're going to be smoking them cigars," Bass said.

Even though the game is on the road, fans are preparing to watch from their homes, their favorite bars and restaurants, or even right at M&T Bank Stadium, which opened for performances and a viewing party.