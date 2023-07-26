Ravens' fans flock to first training camp practice with Super Bowl hopes

BALTIMORE - Ravens fans got their first opportunity on Wednesday to watch their favorite team in person.

A limited number of fans are admitted at each of the open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

And with the high expectations, fans have Super Bowl in their minds this year.

"I'm looking for them to win the Super Bowl," fan Malik Beard said.

MORE: Excitement builds as Ravens tackle 2023 Training Camp

The last time the Ravens made it to the Super Bowl was in 2012 when they beat the San Francisco 49ers.

They've made it to the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. However, with the additions of wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, and signing star quarterback Lamar Jackson to a mega five-year $260 million contract, fans believe this is the year they get over the top.

"We are expecting another playoff year," said fan Evan Casey. "I think we have the tools in place to make a run and win the Super Bowl."

Evan Casey attended the Ravens' first training camp Wednesday with his son, Oscar Casey, and parents Paul and Kathleen Casey.

This is the second year they took advantage of the free practices.

"We always like coming out here before the season begins. We love watching the preparations of the season," Evan Casey said. "It gets us excited to start the season and we get to see all of our favorite players up close."

There are 18 free open practices for the public at the Ravens' training camp.

At the end of practice, children between the ages of 6 and 14 can interact and get autographs from their favorite players.

"I think it is great, especially for young kids, with an autograph session afterward," Evan Casey said. "They get to meet with these guys they love and watch on TV. It's really inspiring and a lot of fun."

Tyler Benjamin, a youth football player, is looking forward to watching several key offensive players on the practice field.

"I'm really excited," Benjamin said. "I'm looking forward to seeing Odell, Zay Flowers, Lamar, get to see them practice. This is my first time coming here."

The interaction isn't just thrill for the fans at the camp.

Players enjoy that interaction as well.

Beckham waved at some fans and Jackson slapped some high-fives on his way out to the field.

"When fans are paying their hard-earned money to drive down here just to watch us practice, you definitely want to give them a show, especially those who are not fortunate enough to make it up to the games," Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said.

Kia Henson, who has a son, said seeing these professional football players up close will inspire young children.

"As a mom, I think it is wonderful," Henson said. "I have a son and you want your kids to know this is an obtainable dream. So to see it and be here so they can interact with the players brings their dreams closer to reality."

The crowd was decked out in Ravens' purple. And with just six weeks until the season begins, fans just can't hold off their excitement.

"I'm a hometown girl so I always pull for the Ravens," Henson said. "I'm excited to see how we do this year."