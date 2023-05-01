Ravens' fan purchased 20 Lamar Jackson jerseys to give young fans who can't afford it
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Ravens' fan bought 20 Lamar Jackson jerseys and will hand them out to young fans he meets.
WJZ's Mark Viviano met Perry Schafer, a Ravens fan from Glen Burnie, at Saturday's Brigance Bridge run/walk at The Maryland Zoo.
Schafer told Viviano that when he was a kid, he was a big fan of Ravens' legend Ray Lewis, and that it meant so much to him when he got a No. 52 Lewis jersey.
He also remembers how expensive those jerseys are.
Schafer told Viviano he wants young fans to have that feeling, especially if they can't afford it.
Jackson, last week, agreed to sign a five-year contract extension to stay in Baltimore.
Schafer, a devout Christian, said he appreciates that Lamar Jackson uses his profile as an NFL star to give thanks and praise to God.
Schafer said it's his way of paying tribute to Jackson for expressing his faith and serving as a role model for young fans.
