Ravens' fan purchased 20 Lamar Jackson jerseys to give young fans who can't afford it

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Ravens' fan bought 20 Lamar Jackson jerseys and will hand them out to young fans he meets.

WJZ's Mark Viviano met Perry Schafer, a Ravens fan from Glen Burnie, at Saturday's Brigance Bridge run/walk at The Maryland Zoo.

Schafer told Viviano that when he was a kid, he was a big fan of Ravens' legend Ray Lewis, and that it meant so much to him when he got a No. 52 Lewis jersey.

Sunday reflection on a random act of kindness encountered at @BriganceBrigade run/walk event Saturday:

Perry Schafer is a @Ravens fan from Glen Burnie. He purchased 20 @Lj_era8 jerseys & hands them to young fans he meets. Why? (con’t)⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2Fj3ZFIx1u — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 30, 2023

He also remembers how expensive those jerseys are.

Schafer told Viviano he wants young fans to have that feeling, especially if they can't afford it.

Schafer, a devout Christian, appreciates that Lamar uses his profile as an NFL star to give thanks & praise to God. Schafer says it’s his way of paying tribute to Lamar for expressing his faith- serving as a role model for young fans 🏈 🙏🏻 @wjz @WJZ13sports — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) April 30, 2023

Jackson, last week, agreed to sign a five-year contract extension to stay in Baltimore.

Schafer, a devout Christian, said he appreciates that Lamar Jackson uses his profile as an NFL star to give thanks and praise to God.

Schafer said it's his way of paying tribute to Jackson for expressing his faith and serving as a role model for young fans.