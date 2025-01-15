Ravens' Devontez Walker to join WJZ's Purple Playbook at Jimmy's Seafood ahead of playoff game
BALTIMORE -- Before the Baltimore Ravens head to Buffalo for this weekend's AFC playoff game, you can meet rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker during a taping of WJZ's Purple Playbook at Jimmy's Famous Seafood.
The show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. You can reserve a seat at this link. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
You can meet Walker, along with former Baltimore receiver Torrey Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and WJZ anchor Rick Ritter.
Among the topics that will be discussed -- the Ravens' big game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and how the team is preparing for the cold weather.
Plus, Walker may get some extended playing time this week with the status of Zay Flowers in question. Walker was a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.