Watch CBS News
Sports

Ravens' Devontez Walker to join WJZ's Purple Playbook at Jimmy's Seafood ahead of playoff game

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens fans ready to take playoff fever into Buffalo
Baltimore Ravens fans ready to take playoff fever into Buffalo 03:20

BALTIMORE -- Before the Baltimore Ravens head to Buffalo for this weekend's AFC playoff game, you can meet rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker during a taping of WJZ's Purple Playbook at Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. You can reserve a seat at this link. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

You can meet Walker, along with former Baltimore receiver Torrey Smith, a two-time Super Bowl champion, and WJZ anchor Rick Ritter.

Among the topics that will be discussed -- the Ravens' big game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and how the team is preparing for the cold weather.

Plus,  Walker may get some extended playing time this week with the status of Zay Flowers in question. Walker was a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft out of North Carolina.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.