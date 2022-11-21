Ravens defense pummeled Carolina's desperate Panthers to win 13-3

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens got some extra rest during their bye week but returned to action appearing groggy on the offense.

But the Ravens' defense came to play wide awake.

They answered the alarm and put the hapless Carolina Panthers to sleep.

BAL 13, CAR 3 final.

Defense rules the day & the Ravens defense appears primed for a playoff run.

Ravens offense? They’ve looked better.

4 straight wins. 7-3 record. More weak opponents ahead on which the Ravens can stack wins for postseason seeding 🏈 @wjz @WJZ13sports — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) November 20, 2022

The game was an ugly exchange of punts and penalties until the fourth quarter.

That's when Baker Mayfield's pass was caught by Shi Smith. Marcus Peters pulled the ball free and a fumble was recovered by Marlon Humphrey.

The whistle blew at that time, so there was no return.

But the Ravens got their first turnover of the game, which led to their first touchdown.

Lamar Jackson had a keeper to the right side and carried it into the endzone on a one-yard run.

The defense set it up and Jackson put it in.

And the Ravens' defense created more nightmares for Baker Mayfield when Calais Campbell crashed through for a sack and a nine-yard setback.

The desperate Panthers went for it on the fourth down and that's when it was Jason Pierre Paul's turn to pummel the quarterback.

Overall, there were four sacks and three turnovers that powered the Ravens to a 13-3 victory.

John Harbaugh said he was proud of his players for getting the turnovers.

“It was a workman like win. It was a team win. It wasn’t pretty but our defense stepped up in a big way.” #Ravens #RavensFlock @wjz pic.twitter.com/FUWnwfkmo3 — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) November 20, 2022

"I think it was a workman-like win," Harbaugh said at a press conference following the game. "It was a team win. It wasn't pretty, but our defense stepped up in a big way."

Linebacker Patrick Queen said the vibe on the field felt like the Ravens were great at "going out there and doing our thing."