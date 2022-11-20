Ravens use turnovers to defeat Panthers 13-3

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens won their fourth straight in a game that wasn't very pretty.

Baltimore and Carolina were scoreless until Justin Tucker connected on a field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter.

Lamar Jackson and the offense didn't have much going on today, but it didn't matter because the defense stepped up.

Patrick Queen was the star with 12 tackles and a 1/2 sack. The Ravens' defense limited the Panthers to just 205 yards of offense and three points.

The turning point came when Marcus Peters forced a fumble in the fourth quarter and the Ravens recovered. Lamar Jackson punched it into the end zone just three plays later.

Demarcus Robinson had nine receptions for 128 yards. His most yards receiving in a game since Sept. 15, 2019.

The win came at a cost. Both Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) left the game and did not return.

The Ravens (7-3) travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars (3-7) next Sunday.