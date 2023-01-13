Ravens' cheerleaders, Pep band, former players caravan around Baltimore to provide playoff hype

BALTIMORE - It's Friday, and Ravens fans are feeling the Purple Pride.

And, hopefully, it's not the last Purple Friday of the year.

The Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.

"The way they knocked us out the playoffs we're going to knock them out of the playoffs hopefully," Ravens fan Dustin Sless said.

A caravan, called the "Playoff Purple Friday Caravan," made its way to nine stops in Baltimore and Baltimore County on Friday.

With the excitement blooming, cheerleaders, the Pep band and mascot Allan pumped up fans during their stops.

"I've been a Ravens fan since 1996," said Dana Chodas. "We bleed purple and black at our house and they are my favorite. I love them."

"I think it's going to be a dog fight," Sless said. "I mean it's Sunday Night Football for a reason."

The Ravens are going head-to-head with the Bengals for the second week in a row, and third time this season.

The teams have each one a game against each other.

But, just like in last week's 27-16 loss, star quarterback Lamar Jackson will not be in the lineup for the Ravens.

This time, fans are hoping to show them who is boss.

"I'd like to see (Bengals QB Joe) Burrow knocked down a little bit," Chodas said. "I think we have the defense to do it. I'd just like to see us score some points and go out there and show them who is boss."

Friday's caravan started at Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and visited Dundalk, several Baltimore schools, Safeway in Canton and ended at the M&T Bank in Owings Mills.

Former Ravens Pernell McPhee and Justin Forsett stopped by the celebrations.

"Whoever wants it the most is going to win so we just have to go out there and block out any negative energy and take it from them," McPhee said. "We know they are the division champs so just take it from them."

The caravan stopped at four elementary schools throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County to surprise students with a playoff-themed pep rally.

"It's so awesome that they can show up so many places and really get the fans hyped up and get them ready for Sunday," Sless said.

M&T Bank gave back along the way, donating items to teachers and students, while also throwing in some pretty cool gear.

Fans in attendance also received some free swag.

"We believe at M&T that we only win if our communities win and so that's what we are about here, trying to bring the community together and get people excited for our hometown team," said Matt Calhoun, Executive VP of Retail Banking M&T Bank.