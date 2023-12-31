Ravens beat Dolphins 56-19 in Baltimore blowout

BALTIMORE -- A match-up between the Ravens and the Dolphins led to a Baltimore blowout—one that seals the deal for the Ravens as the top playoff seed and the Super Bowl favorite.

Miami opened the game with a touchdown, and the Ravens responded with eight touchdowns by seven different players and a variety of scoring highlights.

Those highlights include Zay Flowers' 75-yard catch and run on a toss from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Tight end Isaiah Likely grabbed two of Jackson's five touchdown passes.

The Ravens led by 15 points at halftime and poured on more in the second half of the game.

"I don't know if I've seen a more impressive performance in a game," Coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm not sure I've seen a more impressive performance in a season to date and obviously we've got a lot more work to do, a lot more work in front of us."

The Ravens defense kept Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in check. They intercepted him twice and sacked him three times.

In the end, the Ravens beat the Dolphins 56-19.

"We had a lot of guys banged up, nicked up with injuries, guys who couldn't play," Jackson said. "We had guys who stepped up, knew the situation and they played lights out, all phases. We all knew it was important for us to get this win and we did just that."

Sunday's game was yet another convincing argument that Jackson is the league's most valuable player, and with a record of 13-and-3 the Ravens leave little doubt about their standing in the NFL.

"Honestly, I just think we're the best team in the league, and I feel like we've been that since the first game, Houston," Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh said. "I like that the past few games have been against the big dogs in the league. So, we leave, no, they gotta know we're the best team after the few past games."

Next weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers will come to Baltimore for a game that doesn't matter to the Ravens. The team will be resting in preparation for the playoffs, knowing the next road game they'll play—if they make it to the Super Bowl—will be in Las Vegas in February.