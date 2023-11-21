Purple Playbook: Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers talks about his electrifying play

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

On Tuesday, Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers spoke to WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano and anchor Rick Ritter at Jimmy's Famous Seafood restaurant.

Flowers is a quick and elusive wide receiver who was selected by the Ravens with the 22nd overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches. Last season, he caught 78 passes when he was with Boston College—netting 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. He can run the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.

Flowers talked to the WJZ team about a variety of things, including his electrifying catch and run for a touchdown that was called back over a holding penalty.

Viviano asked Flowers about that play, and Flowers gave him the inside story.

"Yeah, that one hurt. I ain't gonna lie," Flower said. "'Cause I told my coach as soon as he put that play in, I said, 'Coach, if it's one-on-one I am going to crib it,' and then it happened. He said, 'You weren't lying.' But then, it got called back. So, I am going to get another one, though. So, I ain't too mad about it."

You can watch the entire show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. It will be streamed on CBS News Baltimore. If you miss it on Friday, then you can catch it at 11:35 p.m. on Saturday.