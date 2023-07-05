Quadruple shooting in Edgewood possibly gang related, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that left four victims injured in Edgewood Tuesday, Harford County Police said.

Police said that on July 4 at around 4:12 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Edgewood Road for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Rayvon Perry with a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Later, 21-year-old Cameron Ward, of Edgewood, and two 17-year-old boys each presented themselves at different area hospitals seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officers later learned that the four gunshot victims had been shot in the area of Harr Park Court where the group had gathered, according to Harford County Police.

Police said that while no motive is known, it is believed that the victims and suspects were known to eachother, and that all victims were active gang members or associates.

No further information has been made available.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Golden at the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 41-836-5430.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.