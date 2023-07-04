Watch CBS News
Teenager among gunshot victims in quadruple shooting near Edgewood Elementary School

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot in Edgewood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Deputies found some of the gunshot victims, three men, around 4:12 p.m. in the 600 block of Edgewood Road, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The fourth victim was found at a hospital in Baltimore, according to Baltimore Police.

Law enforcement officers later learned that the four gunshot victims had been shot in the area of Harr Park Court, deputies said.

None of their gunshot injuries were life-threatening, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office tipline at 410-836-7788

First published on July 4, 2023 / 7:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

