Purple Pulse: Baltimore united with support for Ravens ahead of AFC Championship Game

BALTIMORE -- With the AFC Championship Game just three days away, the city of Baltimore is pulsating with excitement.

The Ravens' journey to the championship has united fans in an unprecedented show of support.

Keith Randlett, a Ravens super fan from Perry Hall, has transformed his home into a purple beacon, adorned with 30,000 lights and Raven decorations, demonstrating the depth of passion felt across Charm City.

"Every one's passionate about it, everyone's behind this," Randlett said, reflecting the city's collective enthusiasm. "It's almost like, when everyone says Ravens fever, it's infectious...we're here."

The fervor extends beyond just decorations.

Fans like Andrew Luck are gearing up in black and purple, with many making trips to the Ravens pop-up shop for game day gear.

"It's been over 50 years and I don't know if I'm going to live for another one, but I'm here now and the big game is Sunday," Luck said, echoing the sentiment of a generation of fans.

Nakia Maybank and William Cooper share this sentiment, with Maybank confident in a Ravens victory and Cooper emphasizing the significance of this moment for both the Ravens and Orioles.

Local businesses are also thriving in this purple wave.

Sage Screen Printing Studio, led by Peter Shaulis, is working around the clock to meet the demand for Zay Flowers and Ravens T-shirts.

"Last week we printed a whole bunch, this week we've printed a bunch - and when the Ravens win on Sunday, we expect this place to be going 24 hours a day," Shaulis said.

As the countdown to Sunday continues, the question on every fan's lips, posed by Luck himself, resonates throughout Baltimore: "Whose got it better than us? ....no one!," Luck exclaimed.