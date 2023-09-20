Public safety town hall puts spotlight on crime patterns in Baltimore City, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Leaders from both Baltimore City and Baltimore County will join hands for a conversation about regional public safety on Wednesday.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Edward A. Myerberg Center along Fallstaff Road in the northern part of the city.

City Councilman Isaac 'Yitzy' Schleifer of District 5 and County Councilman Izzy Patoka of District 2 are the hosts of the town hall meeting, which is open to community members.

Other key players on both sides of the aisle include City State's Attorney Ivan Bates, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger, Acting City Police Commissioner Richard Worley, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough, Baltimore City Sheriff Sam Cogen and Baltimore County Sheriff R. Jay Fisher.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.