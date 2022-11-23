Private contractors hired by BGE worked on gas main days before explosion in Pigtown neighborhood

BALTIMORE - BGE, and its private contractors, had been working on fixing and upgrading a gas main days leading up to an explosion that destroyed several homes in the same area in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.

Fire officials said three people were injured, including a teenager, in an explosion on Bayard Street. Fire Chief Roman Clark told WJZ that a 70-year-old man was injured rescuing a 16-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman.

Chopper 13 was over the scene as firefighters frantically dug through piles of debris after an explosion leveled the building.

At least two of the homes damaged have been condemned, and three families have been displaced.

BGE remains on the scene investigating along with the Fire Dept.

For nearly an hour after the explosion, the fire kept on burning. Baltimore fire said BGE later cut off a ruptured gas line.

In a statement, BGE said "Once the location is deemed safe for access, we will assist Baltimore City Fire Department in its investigation as to the cause of the incident. BGE completed upgrades in October to the gas main that services the 1100 block of Bayard Street."

There have not been any BGE crews in that area since a technician turned on electric service to one of the homes in the 1100 block on November 3 when they were working on turning on electricity in that area.

BGE said private contractors, hired by BGE, have been in the neighborhood working on gas since that date.

BGE has restored service to homes in the area with the exception of four homes.