VP Kamala Harris to visit Baltimore for grassroots event for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore

BALTIMORE - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore this weekend at a grassroots event for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Democrat Wes Moore.

The event will be from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cahill Recreation Center, on Clifton Avenue, on Saturday.

.@iamwesmoore campaign announces VP @KamalaHarris will join democrats in Baltimore Saturday - a little over a week from Election Day. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZPxP9fMdmM — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 28, 2022

The Baltimore Grassroots Event is put on by the Maryland Democrats.

For tickets, visit the website here.

Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Larry Hogan has Maryland's next governor.

Moore is also backed by President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama.