President Biden makes stop at popular ice cream shop during Baltimore visit

President Biden stops at Baltimore ice cream shop after port announcement

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden made a surprise stop at Canton's popular BMore Licks ice cream shop during his visit to Baltimore on Tuesday.

The president was with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks. Biden ordered a scoop of vanilla and a scoop of chocolate ice cream before leaving Baltimore.

Biden was at the Port of Baltimore where he announced $3 billion in grants to improve infrastructure at ports across the United States. Nearly $150 million will be going to upgrade the Port of Baltimore and help provide a clean energy transition.

"Ports are the linchpin to America's supply chain. They keep goods moving," Biden said at Dundalk Marine Terminal, near the site of the March 26 bridge collapse that closed commercial shipping traffic for nearly three months.

The Maryland port is among 55 ports across 27 states and territories that will receive the money through the Clean Ports Program administered by the Environmental Protection Agency.